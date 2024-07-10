Amanda J. Ledoux Takes Over as Hesperia Postmaster

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Amanda J. Ledoux was recently named the Postmaster of the Hesperia Post Office.

In that position, Ledoux manages 92 employees and oversees retail services at the Hesperia Post Office and the daily distribution of mail to more than 1,400 PO Boxes and on 45 delivery routes in Hesperia and Oak Hills.

She replaces former Hesperia Postmaster Londell Wiley, who is now the postmaster of the Adelanto Post Office.

Ledoux is a 12-year postal employee who began her career as a mail carrier at the Victorville Post Office and most recently served as a supervisor at that office.

“I’m proud and excited to have been selected for this position,” said Ledoux. “I hope to further the Postal Service’s legacy of outstanding customer service and to contribute to the overall success of the organization.

“As outlined in USPS’s Delivering for America plan, we are modernizing and continually adapting to the changing needs of our customers. Our customers are priority one, whether they’re located in a rural community or a bustling, growing city like Hesperia.

“I want to express my gratitude to my family for supporting me throughout my career, and to the leadership team at the USPS San Diego district office for giving me this opportunity.”

Ledoux was born and raised in Lucerne Valley and graduated from Lucerne Valley High School. Her hobbies include hiking and reading.





