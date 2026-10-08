ALPR Alert Leads to Arrest of Oakland Man, Recovery of Stolen Vehicle and Gun in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 49-year-old Oakland man was arrested after an automated license plate reader alert helped San Bernardino County Sheriff’s deputies locate a stolen vehicle and recover a handgun and two large-capacity magazines in Victorville.

Kimini Randall, 49, was arrested Friday, September 25, 2026, at approximately 5:28 p.m., following an investigation involving a vehicle reported stolen in connection with an earlier felony spousal abuse investigation, according to a written statement from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies assigned to the Victorville Sheriff’s Station responded to the area of Bear Valley Road and Jess Ranch Parkway in Apple Valley after receiving an alert from an automated license plate reader (ALPR) system.

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The alert identified a vehicle that had been reported stolen. Authorities said the suspect was also believed to have stolen a firearm and two magazines.

Deputies subsequently located the vehicle near Mariposa Road and Bear Valley Road in Victorville and conducted a traffic stop.

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Randall, who was driving the vehicle, was detained without further incident.

During a search of the vehicle, deputies recovered a 9mm Taurus handgun and two large-capacity magazines, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

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The stolen vehicle was also recovered and returned to its owner.

Authorities identified Randall as a convicted felon. He was arrested and booked into the High Desert Detention Center in Adelanto on suspicion of multiple firearm-related offenses, including:

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Carrying a concealed firearm (PC 25400(a)(1))

Felon in possession of a firearm (PC 29800(a)(1))

Felon in possession of ammunition (PC 30305(a)(1))

Possession of a large-capacity magazine (PC 32310(a))

The Sheriff’s Department credited the automated license plate reader system with helping deputies quickly identify and locate the stolen vehicle.

According to the department, the technology provides deputies with actionable information that can assist in locating vehicles associated with criminal investigations and identifying potential suspects.

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Anyone with information about the investigation is encouraged to contact the Victorville Sheriff’s Station at (760) 241-2911 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call or text “REPORT” to We-Tip at 844-909-3006. Tips can also be submitted online through the Sheriff’s Department reporting portal.

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