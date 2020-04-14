All NewsFeaturedSan Bernardino

Almost 1,000 COVID-19 cases confirmed in San Bernardino county

April 13, 2020
San Bernardino County almost 1000 positive covid-19 cases

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The County of San Bernardino reported an additional 90 confirmed COVID-19 cases overnight, bringing the total to 977.

According to the county’s dashboard, the number of people who died from the virus remains the same at 31. A total of 9,358 people have been tested with 10.4% of those testing positive.

Number of positive cases by cities in the Victor Valley:

  • Victorville – 46
  • Hesperia – 31
  • Apple Valley – 13
  • Adelanto – 8
  • Barstow – 8
  • Oak Hills – 5
  • Fort Irwin – 2
  • Phelan – 2
  • Wrightwood – 1

The number of positive cases in the Victor Valley increased by 10 for a total of 116 cases.

The latest data shows that women make up for 51.9% of the overall positive tests, meanwhile, men account for 47.9%, and 0.5% for unknown sex.

People between the ages of 18-49 continue to lead the number of positive cases with 450+.

COVID-19 hotline – General Information and Resources for San Bernardino County Residents: (909) 387-3911 hours are Monday through Friday
9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The hotline is NOT for medical calls. If you are feeling sick, please contact your health care provider. Call 9-1-1 ONLY if you have a medical emergency. If you have questions about social services, please call 2-1-1.

The San Bernardino County Department of Public Health (DPH) will conduct a COVID-19 Specimen Point of Collection (SPOC) on Tuesday, April 14th at Montclair Place in Montclair (5060 E Montclair Plaza Lane, south parking lot off Monte Vista Ave.).

There is a current shortage of COVID-19 tests nationwide and those that are at high-risk will have priority testing. Specimens will only be collected for persons that have an appointment confirmation number. Click here to schedule an appointment: COVID-19 Response



