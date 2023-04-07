Alleged bomb threat disrupts bus service on Friday in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif.(VVNG.com) — A portion of D Street in old town Victorville was closed after an alleged bomb threat at the Victor Valley Transportation Center before noon on Friday.

Several passengers that were on board VVTA buses were informed they were being forced to stop bus service due to a bomb threat. Many of those passengers that were expecting to transfer onto other buses were left to find alternate travel options.

Victorville City Fire reported they are in unified command with the sheriff’s department. A United States Air Force Explosion Ordinance Disposal (USAF EOD) vehicle is at the incident location providing assistance.

D Street is closed in both directions between Second Street and D Street. Emergency vehicles from multiple agencies are near the command post established near the corner of D and Third Streets. C Street is currently being used as a detour around the scene.

VVTA posted an update and said that due to police activity, there will be no service at the Victor Valley Transportation Center at this time. This will affect Routes 15, 22, 31, 32, 41, 50, 52, 55, and 56.

VVNG has reached out to city officials as well as the sheriff’s public information officer requesting an update on the ongoing incident.

Victorville City Spokeswoman Sue Jones replied she did not have much information to share and to reach out to the Sheriff’s Department.

At 1:51 pm, the fire department reported the hazard was mitigated and deputies started to remove the caution tape.

This is a developing story and additional information will be updated as it becomes available.

Download the My VVNG App today HERE or Search “MY VVNG” in the Google Play Store or Apple App Store to join our new community platform.



To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 165,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.

Copy URL URL Copied

(Scroll down to leave a comment.)