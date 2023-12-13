ALDI Withdraws from Approved Victorville Development Due to Market Uncertainties; Chase Bank and Carwash Continue Progress

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The recently announced development project at the northwest corner of Hook Boulevard and Amargosa Road in Victorville has recently encountered a setback.

ALDI, the proposed tenant for Parcel 4, has withdrawn from the project due to market uncertainties, leaving the end user for this parcel undetermined.

Originally approved by the Planning Commission on September 13, 2023, the ambitious project aimed to transform a 4.96-acre vacant property into a bustling shopping center. The approved plan included a drive-thru restaurant, a car wash, and two commercial buildings, with development planned in two phases.

Construction phasing plan (Courtesy City of Victorville)

The proposed development site sits within the R-1 Single-Family Residential zoned City Initiative Area, allowing for C-1 Neighborhood Service uses upon the approval of a Conditional Use Permit. Moreover, a Parcel Map was also approved to create four separate parcels, each designated for specific purposes.

Following ALDI’s decision to withdraw, the project’s applicant, Sage Investco, has requested a modification to the initial plan.

The new proposal suggests dividing the development into three distinct phases. This strategic move aims to maintain momentum and ensure continued progress despite the unforeseen circumstances.

Conceptual Site Plan Fully Developed. (Courtesy City of Victorville)

Phase 1 of the modified plan includes the construction of an approximately 5,380 square foot express car wash operated by Mister Carwash on Pad 1.

Additionally, Pad 2 will house a 3,570 square foot Chase bank, complete with a drive-thru ATM.

All necessary off-site street improvements, setback landscaping on Amargosa Road and Hook Boulevard, as well as perimeter walls and setback landscaping along the project’s north and west boundaries, will also be completed during this first phase.

Phase 2 of the revised plan may be further divided into two sub-phases. Phase 2A proposes the development of Pad 3, accommodating a 2,900 square foot drive-thru restaurant along with associated parking and site improvements. Phase 2B, which depends on leasing agreements, envisions the creation of a 16,710 square foot retail building on Parcel 4.

Concerning the initial approval conditions set by the Planning Commission, a single-phase plan was mandated for the concurrent development of the car wash (Parcel 1), Chase Bank (Parcel 2), and ALDI’s (Parcel 4). However, with ALDI’s departure, the applicant now seeks to amend this condition and proceed with the modified three-phase plan.

It is important to note that the end user for Parcel 4, previously designated for ALDI, remains undetermined. The applicant assured that any proposed redesign of the building layout will undergo review and approval through a Zoning Administrator’s hearing.

To implement the proposed modification, the applicant will require a Site Plan Modification as well as a Conditional Use Permit Modification. These necessary steps ensure that the project adheres to the new phasing conditions.

On December 13, 2023, the Victorville Planning Commission will convene a public hearing to gather testimonies on the proposed project. Following the hearing, the commission will proceed to deliberate on the matter and ultimately vote on approving the modifications.

