Adelanto News
AESD Board Member Ammie Hunter suddenly and unexpectedly passes away
ADELANTO, Calif. — Ammie Hunter, Adelanto Elementary School District Board Member, suddenly and unexpectedly passed away on Tuesday, November 30, 2021. She was 58 years old.
Hunter was elected to the school board in November 2018 and was officially sworn in on December 11, 2018. In 2019-2020, she was Board President. She served the residents of Region No. 2: Gus Franklin Jr. STEM Academy, Melva Davis Academy of Excellence and West Creek Elementary.
In 2010, Hunter founded Another Level for Women, a faith-based nonprofit organization dedicated to providing financial, emotional, and educational support services for women in the High Desert community, particularly extremely low-income women with children.
“Ammie was a caring and thoughtful community leader who spent her time and energy for the betterment of our school district and the community,” said Superintendent Kennon Mitchell, Ph.D.
“She was a loving parent and student advocate. We will miss her caring nature and insight as well as her friendship. On behalf of the entire school board, I extend our deepest condolences to Mrs. Hunter’s family, loved ones and the entire High Desert community,” said Board President Christine Turner.
