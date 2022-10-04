Adelanto woman arrested for harassing 911 and possession of meth

ADELANTO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — An Adelanto woman identified as Regenia Tillman, 44, was arrested after placing harassing phone calls to 911 and narctocis, officials said.

It happened on Monday, October 3, 2022, at 12:55 a.m., in the 11800 Block of White Ave.

According to a sheriff’s news release, Tillman called dispatch a total of 11 times throughout the night, screaming and acting belligerently.

Deputy J. Valdez contacted Tillman at her residence in the 11800 block of White Avenue.

Tillman was found in possession of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, and had outstanding warrants for drug related charges. Tillman was arrested and booked at High Desert Detention Center.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy J. Valdez at Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station, 760-552-6800. Callers can remain anonymous and contact We-Tip at 800-78CRIME or www.wetip.com.

