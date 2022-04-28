Adelanto woman arrested after attempted carjacking in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 40-year-old Adelanto woman was arrested after a failed carjacking attempt in Victorville, officials said.

It happened on April 24, 2022, at about 10:00 am, in the 15000 block of Dos Palmas Road in Victorville.

Sheriff’s officials said deputies responded to an attempted carjacking and spoke with the victim, a 31-year-old female.

According to a sheriff’s news release, the suspect later identified as Fabiola Ibbara, approached the victim while she was inside her vehicle.

“Ibarra tried to forcibly steal the victim’s vehicle. After a struggle, Ibarra was unsuccessful and fled the scene,” stated the release.

Deputies located Ibarra a short time later and placed her under arrest without further incident. She was booked at High Desert Detention Center for PC 664/215 – Attempted Carjacking.

According to victim and witness statements, Fabiola Ibarra, approached the victim while she was inside her vehicle. Ibarra tried to forcibly steal the victim’s vehicle. After a struggle, Ibarra was unsuccessful and fled the scene.

Ibarra was located a short time later and placed under arrest without further incident. She was booked at High Desert Detention Center for PC 664/215 – Attempted Carjacking.

Fabiola is being held on a $45,000 bail and is scheduled for arraignment on April 28, 2022.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact Deputy Portillo at the Victorville Police Department at (760) 241-2911 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or you may leave information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.