Adelanto woman arrested after assaulting roommate with a Thermos and cane

ADELANTO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 72-year-old woman was arrested after threatening to kill her roommate and assaulting her with a Thermos and a cane, officials said.

On Wednesday, September 15, 2021, at 8:26 pm, deputies responded to a 911 call in the 11900 block of White Avenue in Adelanto.

According to the caller, her roommate was throwing things around the house and threatening to kill her. When deputies arrived at the residence, they located the victim outside the house bleeding from a head wound.

Deputies learned the suspect, Chong Suk Kim, threw a thermos at the victim striking her in the head. Kim then proceeded to strike the victim twice in the head with a cane. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Kim Chong Suk was arrested without incident and booked at the High Desert Detention Center. She is currently being held in lieu of $50,000.00.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy J. Lopez, at the Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station 760-552-6800. Callers can remain anonymous and contact We-Tip at 800-78CRIME or www.wetip.com.

