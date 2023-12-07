Adelanto to Host 17th Annual Christmas Parade on December 9th at the Adelanto Stadium & Event Center

ADELANTO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The City of Adelanto is gearing up for its 17th Annual Christmas Parade, set to take place on December 9th. This highly anticipated event will kick off at 12:00 p.m. from the Adelanto Stadium & Event Center located at 12000 Stadium Way.

The community is invited to join in on the festivities and experience the joy and excitement of the holiday season. Spectators can expect a captivating parade featuring colorful floats, talented performers, and cheerful decorations. The streets of Adelanto will come alive with the sights and sounds of the holiday spirit.

Following the parade, the City will announce the winners of the bike giveaway, a collaborative effort between the City and local schools. The lucky recipients will undoubtedly be filled with happiness as they receive their prizes.

In addition to the parade, there will also be entertainment for the little ones. A bounce house will be available, ensuring that children can have a memorable time during the event.

Make sure to explore the various vendors offering a range of products and treats. From delicious food to unique items, there will be plenty to browse and enjoy.

The City officials are enthusiastic about the upcoming event and encourage families to attend for a fun-filled day of Christmas cheer. Mark your calendars for December 9th as Adelanto embraces the holiday season with its Annual Christmas Parade.

