Adelanto teens arrested for shooting people and vehicles with paintball guns

ADELANTO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Four Adelanto teens were arrested for shooting people and vehicles with paintball guns Tuesday night, officials said.

It happened on September 1, 2020, at about 9:05 PM in the 11900 block of Spring Hill Ct., in Adelanto.

Deputies responded to the area after receiving reports of juveniles shooting people and vehicles with paintball guns.

Sheriff’s officials said witnesses and victims were able to identify the suspect’s vehicle and provided the information to Sheriff’s Dispatch.

When deputies arrived they located the vehicle abandoned on Maywood Street and inside the vehicle, they found paintballs and CO2 tanks, officials said.

During a search of the area, deputies located the juveniles involved between the areas of 13-17-years-old. All four were arrested and released into the custody of their parent/ guardian.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy E. Perez at Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station, 760-552-6800. Callers can remain anonymous and contact WeTip at 800-78CRIME or www.wetip.com.

