Adelanto mother arrested for murder of 7-month-old daughter

ADELANTO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 36-year-old Adelanto woman was arrested for the murder of her 7-month-old baby girl, officials said.

On Saturday, June 24, 2023, at 2:10 a.m., deputies from the Victor Valley Station responded to a residence in the 11400 block of Russet Place.

When deputies arrived, they located a 7-month-old female infant who was not breathing. Deputies performed CPR on the infant until emergency personnel arrived and transported her to a hospital. At 3:11 a.m., the infant was pronounced deceased at the hospital.

“During the investigation, deputies and medical personnel quickly discovered trauma to the infant, consistent with child abuse,” stated sheriff’s officials in a news release.

Detectives from the Sheriff’s Specialized Investigations Division – Homicide Detail also responded to the location and assumed the investigation.

Through further investigation, detectives determined Mayra Rodriguez-Garcia, the infant’s mother, was responsible for the murder of the child.

Rodriguez-Garcia was arrested and booked in at the High Desert Detention Center and remains in custody without bail.

Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to contact the Homicide Detail at 909-890-4904. Callers wishing to remain anonymous should call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or go to www.wetip.com.

