Adelanto mother arrested after two small children found wandering in the street

ADELANTO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 21-year-old mother was arrested after her 1 and 2-year-old were found wandering alone in the streets of Adelanto.

On Monday, April 24, 2023, at 10:35 am, deputies were dispatched to a 911 call in the 14900 block of Christopher Street regarding two young children walking by themselves. “The caller stopped the children, ages one and two, just before they reached Mojave Drive, which is known to be a roadway with an excessive amount of traffic,” stated a sheriff’s news release.

Sheriff’s officials said the children had walked approximately 2 ½ blocks from their residence. “The one-year-old was wearing no shoes or pants, and both children were dirty, with urine-soaked diapers,” stated the release.

The mother of the children, Egypt Ealy, was arrested for child endangerment and booked at High Desert Detention Center. Both victims, along with Ealy’s two other children, were turned over to the custody of Child and Family Services.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact S. Alvarez, at Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station at 760-552-6800. Callers can remain anonymous and contact We-Tip at 800-78CRIME or www.wetip.com.

(During the investigation, the children had fun doing arts and crafts with the deputies and enjoyed a snack and juice. — courtesy photo)

Download the My VVNG App today HERE or Search “MY VVNG” in the Google Play Store or Apple App Store to join our new community platform.



To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 165,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.

Copy URL URL Copied

(Scroll down to leave a comment.)