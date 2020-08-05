Adelanto man asleep in Del Taco drive-thru arrested on weapon and drug violations

ADELANTO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Authorities arrested a previously convicted felon after they found him passed out behind the wheel of his vehicle at a fast-food restaurant, officials said.

It happened on Tuesday, August 4, 2020, at about 1:00 AM at the Del Taco on Highway 395, near Palmdale Road in Adelanto.

Deputies Mora and Lopez from the Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station responded and located the suspect, later identified as 30-year-old Leon Earl, a resident of Adelanto, in the drive-through, asleep, and foaming at the mouth.

Officials said Leon appeared to be in distress and was woken by deputies to have him checked out by medical personnel.

“During the investigation, deputies searched his vehicle and located a loaded Glock handgun, high capacity magazine and a large amount of cash,” stated a sheriff’s news release. “Leon was found to be an ex-felon who is a documented gang member.”

Leon was arrested and booked at the High Desert Detention Center for the weapons violations.

Deputy Mora authored a search warrant for his residence which was served later the same day. “During the execution of the warrant, deputies located narcotics for sale including suspected cocaine, packaging, scales, ammunition and an additional high capacity drum magazine were located,” stated authorities.

It was also discovered Leon was a wanted person by Corona Police for Assault with a Deadly Weapon with great bodily injury. Leon had bailed out of custody for the weapon violation but was arrested by Corona Police at the jail.

(Photo courtesy of Victor Valley Sheriff’s Department)

Anyone with information regarding this crime is urged to contact the Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station, (760) 552-6800. Persons wishing to remain anonymous can report information to WeTip by calling 1-800-78-CRIME, or by accessing the website at www.wetip.com.

