Adelanto Man Barricades Himself After Firing Gun During Domestic Dispute

ADELANTO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 35-year-old man from Adelanto was taken into custody on Sunday, July 7, 2024, after an altercation with his wife led to him discharging a firearm and subsequently barricading himself in their home.

The incident occurred at approximately 6:21 p.m. on Golden Street, prompting a response from deputies from the Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station.

According to sheriff’s officials, the suspect was involved in a physical dispute with his wife. As she exited the home with their child, he retrieved a handgun and fired a shot into the garage floor before secluding himself inside the residence.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s Specialized Enforcement Division (SED) was called in to assist. After several hours of negotiations, the suspect identified as Fabian Guerrero, surrendered peacefully and was arrested.

A search of the home, conducted via a search warrant, revealed the presence of the handgun used in the incident along with eleven additional firearms, one of which was reported stolen from Morgan Hill, California.

Authorities confirmed that the suspect was under the influence of narcotics at the time of his arrest. He is currently facing charges of felony spousal abuse, being under the influence of a controlled substance while armed, and shooting at an inhabited dwelling. The suspect is being held at the High Desert Detention Center with bail set at $250,000.

The investigation remains active, and anyone with information is encouraged to contact Deputy A. Sulikhanyan at the Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station at 760-552-6800. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through We-Tip at 800-78CRIME or www.wetip.com.





(Scroll Down To Comment)