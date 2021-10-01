All News
Adelanto man arrested for the murder of Mark Alexander in Phelan
PHELAN, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Authorities arrested an Adelanto man wanted in connection to the murder of Mark Alexander, earlier this month in the community of Phelan.
On Tuesday, September 7, 2021 at 2:54 a.m., deputies from the Victor Valley Station responded to a call of a stabbing at a residence in the 7400 block of Begonia Road, in Phelan.
When deputies arrived, they located Mark Alexander, with a stab wound. Rescue personnel responded and pronounced Alexander deceased.
Detectives from the Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Detail responded and identified the suspect as 40-year-old Samuel Lloyd Henry, a resident of Adelanto.
On Wednesday, September 29, 2021, detectives located Henry in El Mirage, California and took him into custody. He is currently being held at the West Valley Detention Center, where he remains in custody on $1,000,000 bail. He is also being held on a no bail parole hold.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation is urged to contact the Specialized Investigation Division at 909-387-3589. Callers wishing to remain anonymous should contact the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or visit wetip.com.
To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.
Trending
-
All News4 days ago
Victorville CHP to conduct a sobriety checkpoint in Spring Valley Lake
-
All News3 days ago
SB County Parks District Employee Arrested for False Imprisonment of a Co-Worker
-
All News1 day ago
Elderly man assaulted and tied up during home invasion in Victorville
-
All News22 hours ago
One airlifted after rollover crash on 15 freeway in Victorville
-
All News15 hours ago
Motorcyclist airlifted after crash on 7th Street in Victorville
-
All News13 hours ago
3 arrested after victim uses GPS to help track stolen property in Hesperia