Adelanto man arrested for the murder of Mark Alexander in Phelan

PHELAN, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Authorities arrested an Adelanto man wanted in connection to the murder of Mark Alexander, earlier this month in the community of Phelan.

On Tuesday, September 7, 2021 at 2:54 a.m., deputies from the Victor Valley Station responded to a call of a stabbing at a residence in the 7400 block of Begonia Road, in Phelan.

When deputies arrived, they located Mark Alexander, with a stab wound. Rescue personnel responded and pronounced Alexander deceased.

(Photo: Mark Alexander — Facebook)

Detectives from the Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Detail responded and identified the suspect as 40-year-old Samuel Lloyd Henry, a resident of Adelanto.

On Wednesday, September 29, 2021, detectives located Henry in El Mirage, California and took him into custody. He is currently being held at the West Valley Detention Center, where he remains in custody on $1,000,000 bail. He is also being held on a no bail parole hold.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is urged to contact the Specialized Investigation Division at 909-387-3589. Callers wishing to remain anonymous should contact the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or visit wetip.com.

