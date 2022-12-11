Adelanto man arrested for kidnapping and false imprisonment

ADELANTO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Authorities arrested a 26-year-old Adelanto man for kidnapping and false imprisonment.

On December 9, 2022, at about 3:47 pm, deputies responded to the area of Air Expressway and Adelanto Road after a female was seen trying to get out of a moving vehicle and pulled back in by the driver.

When a traffic stop was attempted, the suspect, identified as Rafael Munoz, fled at a high rate of speed.

Munoz lost control of the vehicle on Air Expressway and came to a stop along the right hand shoulder of the westbound lanes.

Munoz was taken into custody without further incident. He was booked at the High Desert Detention Center where he remains on $250,000 bail.

He is charged with PC 2079(A) Kidnapping and PC236 False Imprisonment. He is scheduled for a court hearing on December 13, 2022.

VVNG asked sheriff’s officials if the victim and suspect were known to each other, however, the information was not available at the time of this article.

