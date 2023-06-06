Adelanto man arrested for elder abuse after punching 75-year-old father

ADELANTO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Alexander Torres, a 37-year-old resident of Adelanto, was arrested for elder abuse and resisting an officer, officials said.

On Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at 11:07 a.m., deputies responded to the report of elder abuse in the 18400 block of Thomas Ct.

According to witnesses, Alexander Torres punched his 75-year-old father and then fled the residence. Deputy J. Delano located Torres near Chamberlain Street and Stevens Street. Torres resisted arrest and fought with deputies. After a short foot pursuit, Torres was taken into custody.

Alexander Torres was arrested for elder abuse and resisting an executive officer. He is currently being held at High Desert Detention Center in lieu of $40,000.00 bail.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy J. Delano, at Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station, 760-552-6800. Callers can remain anonymous and contact We-Tip at 800-78CRIME or www.wetip.com.

