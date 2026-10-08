Adelanto Man Arrested for Attempted Murder After Stabbing in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 37-year-old Adelanto man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after allegedly stabbing another man during a confrontation in Victorville, authorities said.

The suspect, identified as Daniel Hernandez, was taken into custody following an investigation into the stabbing, which occurred Tuesday, October 6, 2026, at approximately 11:50 p.m.

According to a written statement from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, deputies from the Victorville Station responded after receiving a report of a stabbing.

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The preliminary investigation determined that Hernandez and an adult male victim were engaged in a conversation near an alley in the 14000 block of Palmdale Road.

During the conversation, Hernandez allegedly became upset, brandished a knife approximately 12 inches long and stabbed the victim once in the upper left portion of his body before leaving the area.

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Following the stabbing, the victim walked to a nearby convenience store, where he requested assistance.

CONFIRE EMS transported the victim to a local hospital for medical treatment. Authorities did not provide details about the severity of his injuries or his current condition.

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Detectives from the Victorville Station took over the investigation and, with assistance from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, located Hernandez and took him into custody.

Hernandez was arrested and booked into the High Desert Detention Center in Adelanto on suspicion of attempted murder under California Penal Code 664/187(a) and a parole violation under Penal Code 3056.

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Anyone with information about the investigation is urged to contact the Victorville Sheriff’s Station at (760) 241-2911 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can call or text “REPORT” to We-Tip at 844-909-3006. Information can also be submitted through the Sheriff’s Department’s online reporting portal.

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