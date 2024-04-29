Adelanto Man Arrested for Attempted Murder After Stabbing Girlfriend Multiple Times

ADELANTO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 50-year-old Adelanto man was arrested for attempted murder after stabbing his girlfriend multiple times early Friday morning.

On April 2024, at 6:15 a.m., deputies responded to a 911 call in the 11800 block of Sage Street.

Sheriff’s officials said that when deputies arrived, the adult female victim was found to have multiple stab wounds sustained during an argument with her boyfriend, Fernando Mora Garcia.

“Deputies located Garcia in the bedroom of the residence with their two children. The children were safely removed from the bedroom, and Garcia was taken into custody without incident,” stated sheriff’s officials.

During a search of the residence, the knife and methamphetamine were located. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of her injuries.

Fernando Mora Garcia was booked at High Desert Detention Center in lieu of $1,000,000.00 bail.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy J. Mora at Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station, 760-552-6800. Callers can remain anonymous and contact We-Tip at 800-78CRIME or www.wetip.com.





(Scroll Down To Comment)