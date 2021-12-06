Adelanto News
Adelanto man arrested for attempted murder after setting woman on fire
ADELANTO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — An Adelanto man is being held on a $1 million dollar bail after setting a woman on fire, officials said.
On November 25, 2021, at 11:02 am, deputies responded to a 911 call in the 18000 block of Sonoma Road in Adelanto.
The suspect, Abel Ruiz, used isopropyl alcohol and a lighter to set the female victim on fire on fire.
According to a sheriff’s news release, “the victim sustained burns to her face, neck, chest, and hands and was flown to a local hospital burn ward. Ruiz also sustained burns to both hands during the incident. During the investigation deputies learned the suspect and victim knew each other.”
After treatment for his injuries, Ruiz was arrested for aggravated mayhem and attempted murder. He is currently being held on $1,000,000 bail at High Desert Detention Center.
The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy R. Morales, at the Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station, 760-552-6800. Callers can remain anonymous and contact We-Tip at 800-78CRIME or www.wetip.com.
To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.
Trending
-
Adelanto News7 days ago
Murder investigation underway in Adelanto neighborhood
-
All News5 days ago
2 dead after fiery crash on northbound I-15 in the Cajon Pass
-
All News6 days ago
14 cattle dead following head-on crash involving two semi trucks in Hesperia
-
All News6 days ago
Man airlifted after crash on Hesperia Road in Victorville
-
All News6 days ago
Over 23,000 marijuana plants seized and 12 arrested during Operation Hammer Strike week 13
-
All News4 days ago
Woman dies after head-on crash along Route 66 in the Cajon Pass
-
All News7 days ago
2 airlifted after multi-vehicle crash at Phelan and Johnson Roads
-
All News5 days ago
Community workshop scheduled for Apple Valley Village specific plan