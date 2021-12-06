Adelanto man arrested for attempted murder after setting woman on fire

ADELANTO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — An Adelanto man is being held on a $1 million dollar bail after setting a woman on fire, officials said.

On November 25, 2021, at 11:02 am, deputies responded to a 911 call in the 18000 block of Sonoma Road in Adelanto.

The suspect, Abel Ruiz, used isopropyl alcohol and a lighter to set the female victim on fire on fire.

According to a sheriff’s news release, “the victim sustained burns to her face, neck, chest, and hands and was flown to a local hospital burn ward. Ruiz also sustained burns to both hands during the incident. During the investigation deputies learned the suspect and victim knew each other.”

After treatment for his injuries, Ruiz was arrested for aggravated mayhem and attempted murder. He is currently being held on $1,000,000 bail at High Desert Detention Center.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy R. Morales, at the Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station, 760-552-6800. Callers can remain anonymous and contact We-Tip at 800-78CRIME or www.wetip.com.

