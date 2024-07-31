 
Adelanto Man Arrested for Assaulting Motorists with Metal Pole

July 31, 2024

ADELANTO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 34-year-old resident of Adelanto, was arrested after halting motorists on a roadway and using a pole to threaten them and strike vehicles, officials said.

On Tuesday, July 30, 2024, at 8:33 a.m., deputies responded to a 911 call at the intersection of Chamberlaine Way and Aster Road in Adelanto.

The suspect, later identified as Luis Perez, was allegedly hiding in bushes and then running towards cars and attempting to hit them with a metal pole, stated sheriff’s officials.

Perez then jumped on one of the passing vehicles and delivered several strikes to the top of the car before jumping off and allowing the driver to drive away.

“When deputies arrived, Perez threw a 4’ metal pole at them and attempted to flee on foot. After a short foot pursuit Perez was arrested without further incident,” stated officials in a statement.

Luis Perez was booked at the High Desert Detention Center for assault with a deadly weapon and false imprisonment. He is being held in lieu of $70,000.00 bail.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy D. Steuerwald, at Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station 760-552-6800. Callers can remain anonymous and contact We-Tip at 800-78CRIME or www.wetip.com.


