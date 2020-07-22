Adelanto man arrested for alleged child abuse of 3-month-old

ADELANTO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — An Adelanto man is facing child abuse charges after detectives say he caused multiple injuries to a 3-month old.

25-year-old Jose Aragon, was arrested at his home in the 10500 block of Florence Court in the city of Adelanto and charged with PC 273a(a)- Willful Cruelty to a Child on Tuesday, July 21st.

According to a sheriff’s news release, detectives from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department Specialized Investigations Division, Crimes Against Children (CAC) Detail were notified of a three-month-old victim who was admitted to Victor Valley Hospital with multiple injuries.

Through the investigation, detectives learned the victim was in the care of Jose Aragon, and while under his care, the victim sustained multiple injuries consistent with child abuse caused by Aragon, officials said.

The suspect was arrested and booked into the Central Detention Center in San Bernardino and is currently being held in lieu of $100,000 bond. Officials said the case will be submitted to the San Bernardino County District Attorney’s office for review.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact Detective Jonathan Cavender or Deputy Shelly Ponce at the San Bernardino County Specialized Investigations Division, Crimes Against Children Detail at (909) 387-3615. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463).

