Adelanto Man Arrested Following Argument with Brother That Led to Head Injury

Photo of Victor Valley News Group Victor Valley News GroupMay 28, 2024 | 2:49 pmLast Updated: May 28, 2024 | 2:49 pm
ADELANTO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A fight between brothers ended with one being arrested for assault on Saturday night in Adelanto.

On Saturday, May 25, 2024, at approximately 7:46 p.m., deputies from the Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station responded to a 911 call in the 9500 block of Palo Verde Court.

Upon arrival, deputies discovered an adult male with a head injury.

Investigations revealed that the incident stemmed from an argument between the victim and his brother, 53-year-old Alfonso Sanchez, a resident of Phelan.

During the altercation, Sanchez punched his brother, causing him to fall and hit his head on the concrete, resulting in unconsciousness.

The injured man was transported to a local hospital for treatment. Alfonso Sanchez was arrested without incident and booked at the High Desert Detention Center. He is currently being held on $40,000 bail.

More Local News

The investigation is ongoing. Authorities ask anyone with information about the incident to contact Deputy N. Franco at the Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station by calling 760-552-6800. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to We-Tip at 800-78CRIME or online at www.wetip.com.


