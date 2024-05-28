Adelanto Man Arrested Following Argument with Brother That Led to Head Injury
ADELANTO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A fight between brothers ended with one being arrested for assault on Saturday night in Adelanto.
On Saturday, May 25, 2024, at approximately 7:46 p.m., deputies from the Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station responded to a 911 call in the 9500 block of Palo Verde Court.
Upon arrival, deputies discovered an adult male with a head injury.
Investigations revealed that the incident stemmed from an argument between the victim and his brother, 53-year-old Alfonso Sanchez, a resident of Phelan.
During the altercation, Sanchez punched his brother, causing him to fall and hit his head on the concrete, resulting in unconsciousness.
The injured man was transported to a local hospital for treatment. Alfonso Sanchez was arrested without incident and booked at the High Desert Detention Center. He is currently being held on $40,000 bail.
The investigation is ongoing. Authorities ask anyone with information about the incident to contact Deputy N. Franco at the Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station by calling 760-552-6800. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to We-Tip at 800-78CRIME or online at www.wetip.com.
