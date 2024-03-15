Adelanto Man Arrested After Sexually Assaulting Two Female Juveniles

ADELANTO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 24-year-old Adelanto man was arrested after sexually assaulting two female juveniles, officials said.

On Tuesday, March 12, 2024, at approximately 4:45 pm, deputies arrested Saul Jimenez at his residence for lewd and lascivious acts on a child under 14 years of age.

Deputies learned through their investigation, that Jimenez had been sexually assaulting two female juveniles who are known to him.

Saul Jimenez was booked into the High Desert Detention Center where he is currently being held without bail.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Detective J. Carroll, at the Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station 760-552-6800. Callers can remain anonymous and contact We-Tip at 800-78CRIME or www.wetip.com.





