Adelanto man arrested after attempting to meet with a 14-year-old girl for sexual purposes

ADELANTO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 49-year-old Adelanto man was arrested after attempting to meet with a 14-year-old girl for lewd acts.

On Friday, August 25, 2023, at 9:56 a.m., Deputy A. Lara arrested Robert Ciauri for arranging to meet with the minor for the purpose of committing lewd acts, officials said.

“Robert Ciauri was communicating with an individual he believed to be a 14-year-old girl. In the communication, Ciauri made statements confirming he was aware of her age. Ciauri sent explicit pictures and talked sexually to the minor,” stated a sheriff’s news release.

On August 25, 2023, Ciauri arranged to meet the minor at the corner of Bellflower Street and Villa Street in Adelanto. Deputies were waiting at the intersection for Ciauri, and he was taken into custody without incident.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy A. Lara, at Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station 760-552-6800.

Callers can remain anonymous and contact We-Tip at 800-78CRIME or www.wetip.com.

