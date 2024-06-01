 
Adelanto man arrested after a pursuit in stolen vehicle

Photo of Victor Valley News Group Victor Valley News GroupJune 1, 2024 | 4:37 pmLast Updated: June 1, 2024 | 4:37 pm

PHELAN, Calif. (VVNG.com)Hymie Torres, a 53-year-old, resident of Adelanto, was arrested after leading police on a pursuit in a stolen vehicle.

On Thursday, May 30, 2024, at 12:29pm, Deputy A. Elkabany attempted to stop a black Chevrolet Silverado for California vehicle code violations on Colorado Road near Palmdale Road in Phelan. 

The driver of the vehicle failed to yield driving off with complete disregard for public safety, at unsafe speeds, into opposing traffic lanes of traffic, and failing to stop at controlled intersections.

Torres abandoned the vehicle at Koala Road and fled on foot. With the assistance of the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department –  Aviation Division, Torres was located hiding near the vehicle. The vehicle was confirmed stolen out of Adelanto in May 2024.

Hymie Torres was arrested without further incident and booked at the High Desert Detention Center. He is currently being held in lieu of $30,000.00 bail. 

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact A. Elkabany, at Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station 760-552-6800. Callers can remain anonymous and contact We-Tip at 800-78CRIME or www.wetip.com

