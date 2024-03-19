Adelanto Man Apprehended a Second Time for Arranging to Meet a Teen Girl for Sexual Relations

ADELANTO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 50-year-old Adelanto man was apprehended a second time for arranging to meet with a teenage girl for sexual relations, officials said.

In August of 2023, deputies arrested Robert Brian Ciauri for arranging to meet with a 14-year-girl for sexual relations, using the internet. He was arrested and booked at the High Desert Detention Center.

On Sunday, March 17, 2024, Ciauri arranged to meet another 15-year-old girl for sexual relations at the corner of Bellflower Street and Villa Street in Adelanto.

Deputies were made aware of the scheduled meeting and were waiting for Ciauri when he arrived.

Ciauri was transported to a local hospital due to a medical condition, and a criminal report will be submitted to the San Bernardino County District Attorney’s Office.

Deputies believe there may be additional juvenile victims and are asking anyone who may have been contacted by Robert Brian Ciauri or with information you believe might assist in the investigation, is asked to contact Deputy C. Padilla at the Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station 760-552-6800.

Callers can remain anonymous and contact We-Tip at 800-78CRIME or www.wetip.com.

(Robert Brian Ciauri, 50-year-old resident of Adelanto, booking photo)





