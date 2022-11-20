Adelanto man, 62, arrested for stealing Michelada and punching employee in the stomach

ADELANTO, Calif. (VVNG.com) –– A 62-year-old Adelanto man was arrested for strong armed robbery after stealing alcohol and punching an employee.

The incident occurred on Thursday, November 17, 2022, at 10:01 a.m., at Circle K located at 11724 Air Expressway in Adelanto.

According to witnesses, the suspect, identified as William Spankowski, entered Circle K and went directly to the coolers, Sheriff’s officials confirmed.

“Spankowski took a three-pack of Michelada and started to walk out without paying for them,” officials said. “When an employee tried to stop Spankowski, he hit the employee in the stomach, shoving him out of the way, and left with the merchandise.”

Deputy M. Lewis located Spankowski across the street from Circle K where he was arrested without incident.

He was booked at the High Desert Detention Center and is currently being held on a $100,000 bail.

To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.