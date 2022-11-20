Adelanto News
Adelanto man, 62, arrested for stealing Michelada and punching employee in the stomach
ADELANTO, Calif. (VVNG.com) –– A 62-year-old Adelanto man was arrested for strong armed robbery after stealing alcohol and punching an employee.
The incident occurred on Thursday, November 17, 2022, at 10:01 a.m., at Circle K located at 11724 Air Expressway in Adelanto.
According to witnesses, the suspect, identified as William Spankowski, entered Circle K and went directly to the coolers, Sheriff’s officials confirmed.
“Spankowski took a three-pack of Michelada and started to walk out without paying for them,” officials said. “When an employee tried to stop Spankowski, he hit the employee in the stomach, shoving him out of the way, and left with the merchandise.”
Deputy M. Lewis located Spankowski across the street from Circle K where he was arrested without incident.
He was booked at the High Desert Detention Center and is currently being held on a $100,000 bail.
To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.
More Stories
Trending
-
All News5 days ago
Ex-husband of missing Simi Valley woman arrested in Victorville after her remains were found in Antelope Valley
-
All News6 days ago
Six Beans Coffee Co expands into Victorville
-
15 freeway5 days ago
Car fire and unrelated crashes cause backup on 15 freeway Monday afternoon
-
All News4 days ago
Woman arrested after robbing Alaska USA Federal Credit Union in Victorville
-
All News4 days ago
Homicide Detectives investigating death of man found at car wash in Hesperia
-
All News5 days ago
One person was killed in crash on Bear Valley Road and Locust Avenue in Hesperia Monday
-
All News4 days ago
Convicted felon arrested after physically assaulting teen girl at a motel in Victorville
-
All News3 days ago
Francis Jared Pusok arrested after a high-speed pursuit in Apple Valley