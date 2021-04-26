Adelanto man, 24, arrested for child molestation

ADELANTO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 24-year-old Adelanto man is being held on a $1.5 million dollar bail after he was arrested for child molestation.

On Thursday, April 22, 2021, at 9:50 pm, deputies from the Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station arrested Sean Scott at his residence in the 15000 block of Radford Avenue in Adelanto.



In January 2021, the female juvenile victim disclosed to her father she was being molested by the suspect, officials said.

“Through the investigation, detectives learned that Scott, who is known to the victim and the victim’s family, had been molesting the victim for several years,” stated a sheriff’s news release.

Authorities said at this point in the investigation, there are no other known victims.

Scott was booked at High Desert Detention Center and is currently being held in lieu of $1,500,000.00 bail. His charges included PC288.7(A) Sodomy: Victim under 10 years, PC288.7(B) Oral Copulation with a victim under 10 years, and PC288(A) Lewd & Lavicious acts with a child under 14.

He’s scheduled for preliminary arraignment inside a Victorville courtroom at 12:30 pm on April 26, 2020.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Detective C. Dekeyrel, at Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station 760-552-6800. Callers can remain anonymous and contact WeTip at 800-78CRIME or www.wetip.com.

(San Bernardino County Sheriff’s booking photo – Sean Scott, 24 years old, of Adelanto)

