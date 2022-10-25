Adelanto man, 22, killed during a deputy-involved shooting identified

ADELANTO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 22-year-old man shot during a deputy-involved shooting Monday morning in Adelanto died at a local hospital, officials confirmed.

On October 24, 2022, at approximately 8:20 a.m., deputies from the Victor Valley Station responded to an unwanted subject call in the 15100 block of Christopher Street.

According to a sheriff’s news release, the caller reported the suspect identified as Ezekiel Love was outside the residence, damaging property and threatening violence. Prior to the deputies arriving, Love left the area on foot.

(Hugo C. Valdez, VVNG.com)

“An arriving deputy saw Love nearby and as he approached in his marked patrol vehicle, Love pointed a gun at the deputy and opened fire. The deputy exited his vehicle, returned fire, and Love was struck by the gunshots,” stated the news release.

Deputies rendered medical aid until emergency personnel arrived and transported him to a local hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.

The driver’s side window of the patrol vehicle was shattered but the deputy was uninjured. A stray bullet also struck very close to the front door of a nearby home.

Investigators with the Sheriff’s Specialized Investigations Division responded and are conducting the investigation. Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Detective Justin Carty, Specialized Investigations Division at (909) 890-4904.

(Hugo C. Valdez, VVNG.com)

Callers can remain anonymous and contact We-Tip at 800-78CRIME or www.wetip.com.

To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.

Related Article: Man shot during a deputy-involved shooting Monday morning in Adelanto