Adelanto Green Futures Cannabis Scholarship Program Recognizes Academic Excellence

ADELANTO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The recipients of the 2024 City of Adelanto Green Futures Cannabis Scholarship Program have been announced by Mayor Gabriel Reyes and the Adelanto City Council.

Among the distinguished scholars are T’Onna Chappell, Isis Ramirez, and Arianna Windust, recognized for their remarkable dedication and perseverance.

This recognition highlights their outstanding achievements, reflecting the spirit of academic excellence and community engagement. Mayor Reyes commended Mayor Pro Tem Danial Ramos for initiating the program, marking it as the first cannabis-related scholarship program in California.

“We are incredibly fortunate to have such a robust cannabis industry that is not only supportive of our local schools and youths’ future but also contributes significantly to our community’s well-being,” said Mayor Pro Tem Ramos.

The City of Adelanto applauds the recipients and encourages them to continue their educational journey with determination. These funds, applicable to various degree programs, underscore the city’s commitment to fostering a brighter future for its youth. “The State of Colorado, Pueblo County was the genius behind this idea. I’m grateful I was introduced to it,” Said Mayor Pro Tem Ramos.

Mayor Reyes and the Adelanto City Council extend heartfelt congratulations to this year’s Green Futures Cannabis Scholarship recipients, wishing them continued success in their future endeavors.





