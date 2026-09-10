Adelanto Explores Highway 395 Pedestrian And Bicycle Corridor From Air Expressway To Begonia Road

ADELANTO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The City of Adelanto is exploring a pedestrian and bicycle corridor along Highway 395 aimed at better connecting the northern and southern portions of the city, City Manager Jessie Flores announced during the Adelanto City Council meeting on Wednesday, Sept. 9.

The proposed corridor would extend along Highway 395 from Air Expressway, near Adelanto City Hall, south to Begonia Road, near the Carl’s Jr. and Stater Bros. area.

According to Flores, the city’s vision is to establish a dedicated corridor that better connects north and south Adelanto while providing residents with opportunities for walking, jogging, and bicycling.

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The concept includes pedestrian and bicycle facilities, solar-powered lighting, shade seating, rest areas, landscaping where feasible, and additional safety and accessibility improvements.

Flores said the project is part of a broader vision for Adelanto as the city continues to grow, with transportation infrastructure that provides alternatives to traveling exclusively by automobile.

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“We want to create a community that also provides residents with safe, healthy, accessible, and family-friendly alternatives for our city residents,” Flores said during his report to the City Council.

Flores described the connectivity proposal alongside the city’s broader efforts to invest in neighborhoods, improve public infrastructure, create safer public spaces, and expand recreational opportunities.

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“These projects collectively demonstrate the city’s continued commitment to investing in our neighborhoods, improving public infrastructure, creating safer public spaces, expanding recreational opportunities, and enhancing the quality of life for our residents,” Flores said.

He concluded his report by saying the city is “continuing to move Adelanto forward one street, one sidewalk, one park and one neighborhood at a time.”

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