Adelanto Elementary School District Welcomes New Superintendent

ADELANTO, Calif. — The Adelanto Elementary School District Board of Education announced the hiring of Dr. Kennon Mitchell as their new District Superintendent at their regular June 23, 2020 Board meeting by a unanimous vote.

This was the culmination of an extensive Search that began in March, 2020. There was great interest in this position with 30 candidates vying for the position. Dr. Mitchell begins service as Superintendent July 1, 2020.

Dr. Mitchell has had an extensive and very successful career that includes serving the past 9 years as Assistant Superintendent of Educational Services and Assistant Superintendent of Student Services for the San Bernardino City Unified School District. Previously he served as Assistant Superintendent of Instruction in the Los Angeles School District. He had a 13 year career in the Rialto Unified School District as an Elementary teacher, middle school Dean, Vice Principal and Principal, as well as Director of Categorical Programs.

Dr. Mitchell earned his Ph.D. from the Claremont Graduate University in 2004. He also holds two Masters Degrees from Claremont Graduate University and from California State University, San Bernardino. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of California, Riverside.

Dr. Mitchell is an acknowledged author of several books and publications. His latest book “Excellence by Design: A Model for Transformative Leadership in Public Schools” will be out later this year. He is also an accomplished speaker having delivered keynote addresses, commencement addresses as well as providing workshops and professional learning sessions. He has also served as an Adjunct University Professor.

Adelanto Board President Ammie Hines said “On behalf of my fellow Trustees, it is with great pleasure that I introduce our new Superintendent Dr. Kennon Mitchell. Dr. Mitchell’s proven success in raising student achievement for all students has been the hallmark of his career. His vision, passion and energy for the success of every child makes his coming to Adelanto the beginning of a bright, new and exciting era for our students, teachers and parents”.

To follow updates to this article and more, Join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members, Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.