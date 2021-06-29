Adelanto Elementary School District Participated in Farm to Summer Program

ADELANTO, Calif. — The Adelanto Elementary School District (AESD) participated in the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) annual “Farm to Summer Celebration Week” from June 21-25.

Over 200 million free meals to students were served across the country including thousands for AESD. Since 2018, the Farm to Summer program is an opportunity for school districts to continue providing healthy nutritional options and to recognize local source food suppliers (farmers).

The Farm to Summer program has three core components: Taste, Teach and Connect. Last week, Child Nutrition Services (CNS) for AESD hosted a carrot and orange juice bar from locally- sourced Old Grove Orange Farm and an agriculture awareness table at Adelanto Elementary School. Local produce was also supplied from the USDA’s Department of Defense Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program.

CNS has long been an advocate for providing nutritional meals to AESD students. This program was a good way to show children and their families that juicing fruits and veggies is another way to consume all the nutrients they need.

For more information on the program, please visit the California Department of Education web site: https://www.cde.ca.gov/ls/nu/he/f2summercelebrationwk.asp.

