Adelanto Deputies Now Equipped with Body Worn Cameras

ADELANTO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department Victor Valley Station is proud to announce the implementation of Axon Body 3 Cameras, commonly known as body worn cameras, among deputies serving Adelanto.

Captain Ken Lutz made the official announcement at the recent City of Adelanto Council Meeting.

In an effort to enhance accountability and transparency, the sheriff’s department has thoroughly researched and considered the adoption of advanced technology in patrol operations.

The integration of Axon Body 3 cameras aims to maintain exemplary policing standards while fostering transparency within the communities the department serves.

The introduction of body-worn cameras enables deputies to capture real-time officer-public interactions.

The recorded footage holds significant value as unbiased evidence in investigations, providing an accurate account of events as they unfold.

Captain Ken Lutz expressed the importance of transparency in building trust and fostering positive relationships with the community.

“Our staff at the Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station consistently strives for professionalism and courtesy when serving our communities. By embracing this technology, we aim to ensure open communication and strengthen our bond with the community we serve.”

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department continues its commitment to adopting cutting-edge tools that aid in maintaining public safety, while upholding the highest standards of policing. To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 165,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.

(Scroll down to leave a comment.)