Adelanto City Hall closes after employee tests positive for COVID-19

ADELANTO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Out of an abundance of caution Adelanto City Manager Jessie Flores made the decision to close city hall after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

“We have an obligation to look out not only for our staff’s health and well-being but we also have an obligation to look out for our resident’s best interest,” stated Flores.

According to the City Manager, effective immediately all city staff will work remotely from home until August 31, 2020. Flores said the city recently invested in an up-to-date phone system and staff will continue to answer incoming emails or calls.

Flores told VVNG they were notified of the positive results today and the employee has been absent from city hall for 7 days. The City Manager said the employee was last at the city hall on Tuesday but couldn’t disclose the identity due to privacy concerns.

“The disease as you know can be deadly and we are taking it seriously,” stated the City Manager.

Adelanto’s Mayor Pro Tem Gerry Hernandez is finally back home after he contracted the virus in March and was hospitalized for over four months.

As of Thursday, August 20, 2020, The City of Adelanto has reported a total of 633 total coronavirus cases and 15 deaths, according to the latest San Bernardino County COVID-19 dashboard.

