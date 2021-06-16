Adelanto News
Adelanto Cannabis Workers Unionize
ADELANTO, Calif. – On Monday, cannabis agricultural workers at Tikun Olam California’s Adelanto facility voted overwhelmingly to join Teamsters Local 1932.
The results mark the first Agricultural Labor Relations Board election victory for cannabis workers in Southern California. There are 39 workers in the bargaining unit.
“Today is a historic day for workers across the cannabis industry in Southern California,” said Randy Korgan, Secretary-Treasurer of Teamsters Local 1932. “By exercising their rights to unionize, Tikun Olam workers are joining a proud legacy of Teamsters who have come together for more than 100 years to secure stability, dignity and respect at work.”
Tikun Olam California opened its 80,000 square foot cultivation facility in 2019. The workers, organizing with San Bernardino-based Teamsters Local 1932, are the heartbeat of Tikun Olam’s operations, ensuring that the product successfully makes it from seed to trimmed product.
Doug Herring and Kurt Newman of Cultivation are two of the new Teamsters at Tikun Olam California.
“We are anticipating a strong future after joining Local 1932,” says Herring and Newman. “Together, cannabis workers will carve the future for this industry that we are all so proud to be a part of.”
Teamsters Local 1932 was founded in 2015 and is made up of over 14,000 working people in the public and private sectors across the counties of Riverside and San Bernardino.
To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.
Related article: Tikun announces grand opening of new state-of-the-art cannabis facility in Adelanto
Trending
-
All News5 days ago
Family searching for 16-year-old runaway from Apple Valley
-
All News6 days ago
Suspect arrested in murder of 25-year-old Apple Valley man
-
All News6 days ago
2,100 marijuana plants seized during search warrants in Hesperia
-
All News6 days ago
Woman airlifted after Thursday morning crash on D Street in Victorville
-
All News6 days ago
Motorcyclist airlifted after Wednesday night hit-and-run crash in Victorville
-
All News6 days ago
Parolee arrested at the Farm Fire command post for impersonating a firefighter
-
All News1 day ago
Driver injured in rollover crash on NB 15 freeway in Hesperia
-
All News11 hours ago
Homeless man arrested for vehicle burglary in Apple Valley