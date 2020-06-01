Adelanto announces 6 PM curfew and declares a local emergency

ADELANTO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The City of Adelanto has declared a local emergency and enacted a curfew beginning June 1, 2020, starting at 6:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. June 2, 2020, and then daily at 6:00 p.m., and ending at 6:00 a.m. The curfew will remain in place until further notice.

“The declaration and curfew are in response to civil unrest resulting from protests throughout the country this past weekend said Mayor Reyes.” The City of Adelanto stands with our concerned community members and residents in their outrage regarding the death of George Floyd. We respect the public’s right to peacefully assemble and protest outside curfew hours.

During curfew hours, persons must remain in their place of residence unless seeking medical services, or travelling to and from work or religious meetings.

All law enforcement, fire, and medical personnel are exempt from the curfew.

To follow updates to this article and more, Join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 136,000 members, Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.