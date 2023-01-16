Adelanto and Victor Valley Animal Protective League end contract; lost pets now taken to Barstow

ADELANTO, Calif. (VVNG.com) – The City of Adelanto and the Victor Valley Animal Protective League ended their long-standing partnership that spanned over 4 decades long.

As of January 6th, 2023, the contract ended, therefore, any stray animals impounded by the City of Adelanto’s Animal Control, and or any animals being turned in by Adelanto residents, will be taken to the Barstow Humane Society located at 2480 E. Main Street in Barstow.

During the announcement at the City of Adelanto Council Meeting last week, City Manager Jessie Flores reminded residents that they should not own any livestock on their property within the City limit, and noted that the Barstow Humane Society will not be accepting these types of animals.

“Please note that the City is not zoned for residents to own any type of livestock, we’re not an equestrian community. So therefore, residents cannot own any livestock on their property such as goats, sheep, pigs, and horses to name a few,” the City Manager said.

In addition, City officials said any animal rescue group willing to do business in the City is required to have a 501c3 non-profit status and a City business license.

“Also, any citizen or authorized rescue group can only turn in animals during the Barstow Humane Society business hours,” Flores said. “As for the residents, the Barstow Humane Society is willing to arrange a meeting point for those who want to retrieve their pets.”

Many who help rescue animals showed concern regarding the distance between the two cities, but are actively searching for ways to help the shelter.

“I will admit I was a very big voice against having our animals taken to Barstow. Only because of the drive time and gas. Us as rescuers can’t afford to go out there every time we have a stray, we can barely afford the gas to go rescue the stray. And residents don’t have the time or money to run out there either. Maybe we can set something up like transport for an animal the owner has claimed. So you’re not always making the trip,” suggested Heather Marie Gaines in a post on the shelter’s Facebook page.

The shelter has already started taking in animals from the City of Adelanto, posting more than 2 dozen pets to their various social media platforms in an attempt to reunite owners, which all came in as strays, mostly puppies; and three adult cats.

The shelter has already received over two dozen pets from Adelanto. – Courtesy Barstow Humane Society

All animal intakes for the Barstow Humane Society are listed on 24petconnect.com under the Lost my pet category.

“We would like to thank the Barstow Humane Society Manager, which is Linda Glaudel for her continued support and assistance, we look forward to supporting each other’s agencies and providing proper care to our community animals,” Flores stated.

Linda Glaudel was highlighted during a 2016 interview for her role in making a difference in the lives of animals at the shelter.

“I’ve loved animals my whole life. As a rescuer with my own nonprofit, North Star Pet Assistance, I’ve been exposed to Barstow Humane Society for a number of years. I had never considered the possibility of running the shelter, but when the opportunity arose and I was contacted to apply I gladly seized the opportunity. There have been many challenges, but I am loving the position,” Glaudel shared.

Anyone can help in the cause of reducing pets in the shelter by spaying and or neutering their pets to avoid unwanted litters, and ensuring their pet have tags, and are microchipped with the most up-to-date information.

Animal shelters are always in need of linens, newspapers, financial donations, and in many cases, volunteers.

The Barstow Humane Society has an Amazon wish list that includes necessities, which is posted on their Facebook page for anyone wishing to help.

Those interested in finding out more information on how to set up a meeting point for pets, questions about donations, or any other details pertaining to the shelter, may contact the Barstow Humane Society at (760) 252-4800.

For any further questions, residents are asked to contact the City of Adelanto Community Safety Department at (760) 246-2300 extension 11167.

