Additional Victims Sought After Hesperia Man Arrested for Possession of Child Pornography

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Authorities recently arrested a 49-year-old Hesperia man for Possession of Child Pornography and detectives believe there may be additional victims.

The suspect, Donal James Seaver, was arrested on March 7, 2024, at about 9:30 am, in the 10600 block of Redlands Avenue in Hesperia.

On February 14, 2024, investigators from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, Crimes Against Children (CAC) Detail, Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), and Hesperia Station conducted an investigation regarding the possession of child sexual abuse material (CSAM).

At the conclusion of the investigation, Seaver was arrested and booked at the High Desert Detention Center in Adelanto for violation of PC 311.11(a)

According to public court documents, on March 11, 2024, Seaver was arraigned on the complaint via video where he entered a Not Guilty plea to the PC311.11 charge.

Seaver is ordered to appear at his next preliminary court hearing scheduled for March 18th at 8:30 am in a Victorville courtroom. He continues to remain in custody in lieu of a $30,000 bail.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Detective Katie Merrill of the Specialized Investigations Division, Crimes Against Children Detail at (909) 890-4904.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or you may leave information on the We-Tip Hotline at www.wetip.com.

(Donal Seaver booking photo)





