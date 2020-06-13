Additional Inmates and Sheriff’s Employees Test Positive for COVID-19, Many Recovering

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. — Nineteen additional San Bernardino County jail inmates have tested positive for COVID-19.

Three inmates are at the High Desert Detention Center in Adelanto, three are at the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga, seven are at the Glen Helen Rehabilitation Center, and six are at the Central Detention Center in San Bernardino; one was a new arrestee determined to be positive during their medical assessment upon arrival to the jail.

A total of 100 County jail inmates have tested positive for COVID-19. Many of the inmates are only experiencing minor symptoms of the virus. The infected inmates are in isolation, being monitored around the clock, and are being provided with medical treatment.

Federal patient privacy guidelines restrict the release of additional information regarding the identity of the inmates or their medical treatment. Fifty-four inmates have recovered from the illness.

All inmates continue to be provided with face coverings, cleaning supplies, soap, and are urged to wash their hands repeatedly throughout the day. They are routinely reminded of the need to practice social distancing to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Six department employees have tested positive for COVID-19 and are self-isolating from home. A total of 29 department employees have tested positive for COVID-19. Thirteen employees have recovered from the virus; other employees are expected to return to work in the next few weeks.

Latest Stats

6,976 Confirmed Cases (up 3.5% from the previous day)

229 Deaths (up 0.9% from the previous day)

82,701 Tested (up 2% from the previous day)

For more statistics from the COVID-19 Surveillance Dashboard, click the desktop or mobile tab on the County’s sbcovid19.com website.