Accident on southbound 15 freeway in Hesperia causes delays Thursday morning

Photo of Victor Valley News Group Victor Valley News GroupMay 2, 2024 | 10:35 amLast Updated: May 2, 2024 | 10:35 am
(Photo: Andrew Rodriguez)

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A traffic accident on the southbound I-15 freeway just after the Highway 395 overpass is causing delays on Thursday morning.

The accident involving a white Toyota Prius, a white minivan, and a black Lexus SUV was reported at 9:47 AM on May 2, 2024.

According to the California Highway Patrol incident logs, lanes 1-3 are open and the number 4 remains closed for the recovery of the damaged vehicles.

(Photo: Andrew Rodriguez)

Motorists on the I-15 are experiencing heavy traffic backed up to Bear Valley Road. Highway 395 approaching the freeway is also very congested.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the accident is under investigation by the CHP Victorville Station.

(Photo: Andrew Rodriguez)

