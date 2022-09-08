Abrupt change in weather expected as hurricane Kay inches closer to So Cal

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The National Weather Service is predicting an abrupt change in our weather as Hurricane Kay inches closer to Southern California.

From windy and hot with increasing fire weather danger through Friday to tropical and wet with flash flooding potential late Friday-Saturday with Kay’s approach, according to the agency.

According to the NWS, Friday night will be “a very warm night, possibly record breaking.” The low on Friday morning in Victorville will be 75 degrees and the day’s high will be 97 degrees. The NWS said it will be a very warm and humid day with a potential of gusty east winds. Victorville City could see peak gusts of 30 mph.

FLOODING

A flood watch is in effect from Friday afternoon – Saturday evening, in Apple Valley, Lucerne Valley, Hesperia, Victorville, and the San Bernardino County Mountains. Moisture associated with tropical cyclone Kay will bring periods of rain, heavy at times, and the risk of flash floods in the mountains and deserts.

DAMAGING WINDS POSSIBLE

Strengthining east winds and heat will lead to increased fire danger before the rain onset on Friday. The agency said hurricane conditions are expected along portions of the west-central Baja California coast on Thursday and Thursday night, and a hurricane warning is in effect for that area. Kay will weaken to a tropical storm while moving west off of northern Baja.

“Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.” NWS

ON THIS DAY

September 5, 1978, tropical depression system Norman became the most recent tropical system to make landfall near Long Beach, CA. The storm brought widespread rainfall to the region with amounts exceeding one inch in Orange County and the San Bernardino Mountains. The NWS said ships were tossed around in harbors, a 10,000-ton tanker was pulled from its mooring in Los Angeles Harbor, and a rare summer blizzard at Mt. Whitney killed four people. The total damages from the storm exceeded $300 million.

“Tropical systems don’t impact our region all that often, but they are definitely possible, especially this time of year,” stated the NWS.

