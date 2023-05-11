About 200 fentanyl pills found during a traffic stop in Apple Valley, suspect arrested

HESPERIA, Calif, (VVNG.com) — About 200 fentanyl pills and a couple of handguns were found during a traffic stop in Apple Valley.

On May 9, 2023, at about 8:51 p.m., deputies with the Hesperia Gang Enforcement Team conducted a traffic stop on a gray Toyota Camry in the area of Bear Valley Road and Kiowa Road in the town of Apple Valley for multiple California Vehicle Code violations.

During a search of the vehicle, the driver, identified as 30-year-old Cristian Avila, a resident of Apple Valley, was found to be in possession of two firearms along with approximately 200 suspected fentanyl pills.

“During a search of Avila’s residence, deputies found an additional pound of suspected narcotics to include heroin and methamphetamine, along with ammunition,” stated a sheriff’s press release.

Avila was subsequently arrested and booked into the High Desert Detention Center for HS 11351- Possession for Sales of a Controlled Substance, HS 11352- Transportation for Sales of a Controlled Substance and HS 11370.1- Possession of a Controlled Substance while Armed.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact the Hesperia Police Department at (760) 947-1500 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or you may leave information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.

