A “swatting” prank call prompted an evacuation of Walmart in Apple Valley on Tuesday

Photo of Victor Valley News Group Victor Valley News GroupOctober 27, 2023
(Photo: Mike Parker)

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A “swatting” prank call pmrompted an evacuation of the Walmart store in Apple Valley on Tuesday, officials said.

On October 24, 2023, at about 5:00 p.m., employees at Walmart received a threatening phone call from an unknown individual who claimed they would shoot up the store.

As a precaution, employees immediately evacuated the store and requested that customers leave the area as well.

(Photo: Mike Parker)

Authorities from the Apple Valley Police Department promptly responded to the scene and conducted a thorough search of the premises.

Fortunately, no evidence was found that suggested anyone was present or intended to cause harm.

Further investigation revealed that the phone number used to make the call belonged to individuals from another state, and the incident was classified as a “swatting” prank.

Swatting is a criminal act where individuals make a false report to trigger the deployment of a large number of law enforcement officers to a location where no crime has been committed.

If you have any information about this incident, please contact Deputy Delgado with the Apple Valley Police Department at (760) 240-7400 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001. Alternatively, you may remain anonymous by calling the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or submitting information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.

