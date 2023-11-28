All NewsFeaturedVictorville News

A multi-vehicle crash briefly shut down Amargosa Road in Victorville on Monday

multi vehicle crash on amargosa road in victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A stretch of Amargosa Road in Victorville was briefly closed after a multi-vehicle traffic accident on Monday night. 

It happened at about 5:51 pm, on November 27, 2023, at the intersection of Eucalyptus Street, south of Desert View Memorial Park. 

The collision involved at least four vehicles that sustained visible damage.

No major injuries were reported, however, one person was transported by ground ambulance to a local hospital.

Amargosa Road was closed to traffic for over an hour as deputies interviewed the involved parties in order to allow for the tow trucks to remove the vehicles.

The official cause of the accident is under investigation by the Victorville Police Department.

