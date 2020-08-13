A long-duration and dangerous heat-wave will begin Friday, Monsson activity possible

All areas away from coast and below 5,000 ft are now under an Excessive Heat WARNING.

VICTOR VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The US National Weather Service issued a warning about a long-duration dangerous heat-wave that will impact Southern California into next week and could produce the first monsoon activity of the season along with muggy and humid conditions.

According to the agency, the heat will be especially dangerous due to the long-duration of at least 5-6 days of persistent heat with little relief at night. The excessive heat warning will remain in effect from noon on Friday, August 14, 2020, to 9:00 PM Monday.

Potential cloud cover could limit the amount of cooling during the overnight hours. As a result, low temperatures may approach record warm values, increasing heat stress.

The hottest temperatures are expected to peak this weekend. “Although Monday should be slightly milder, the heat will return in full force midweek. Temperatures will mostly range between 10 and 15 degrees above normal away from the coast,” according to the NWS.

Friday’s temperatures in Victorville are forecasted to reach 106 degrees, 107 on Saturday, 109 on Sunday, and 107 degrees Monday.

A few isolated thunderstorms will be possible as early as Friday, primarily in the mountains due to increasing subtropical moisture. The slight chance of thunderstorms will continue each afternoon and evening through much of next week.

People spending time outdoors are asked to take extra precautions and reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening.

Safety Tips/Precautions:

Drink plenty of fluids

Stay in an air-conditioned room

Stay out of the sun

Check up on relatives and neighbors

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.

