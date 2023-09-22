Hesperia man fatally shot by deputy after calling in false home invasion robbery

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Sheriff’s officials said a false home invasion robbery report ended with a fatal officer-involved shooting Wednesday night.

It happened at about 7:00 p.m., on September 20, 2023, at a residence in the 13200 block of Sunland Street in Hesperia.

According to a sheriff’s news release, it was reported the resident was hiding in a room inside the house and unknown, armed subjects were inside the residence.

“When the deputy arrived, a male subject exited the house wearing a mask and armed with a handgun. The subject pointed the gun at the deputy and a lethal force encounter occurred. The subject continued to advance on the deputy, who took cover behind a vehicle. Additional deputies arrived to assist, and the subject was struck by gunfire,” stated the news release.

The first responding deputy received minor injuries during the incident and was treated at a hospital and released.

The subject later identified as 43-year-old Abel Valensia, a resident of Hesperia, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Detectives with the Sheriff’s Specialized Investigations Division responded and assumed the investigation.

“After an extensive investigation, it was determined the occupant of the residence, Abel Valensia, falsely reported the home invasion robbery and Valensia was the armed subject who exited the house to advance on the responding deputy. Valensia’s handgun was determined to be a BB gun,” stated the release.

(A small memorial outside of the home where the fatal deputy-involved shooting took place Wednesday night in Hesperia.)

Officials said the investigation is ongoing and no further information is available.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Detective Ian Gosswiller, Specialized Investigations Division at (909) 890-4904. Callers can remain anonymous and contact We-Tip at 800-78CRIME or www.wetip.com.

