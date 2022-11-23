BARSTOW, Calif. (VVNG.com) – A 54-year-old male resident of Barstow was killed in a traffic collision Monday evening.

On November 21, 2022, at approximately 7 p.m., officers from the California Highway Patrol Barstow Area and emergency personnel were dispatched to a traffic crash on Interstate 15 northbound, south of Harvard Road, in an unincorporated area of San Bernardino County, CHP officials confirmed.

Authorities said that upon arrival they determined the male driver was operating a 2004 Dodge pickup on I-15 northbound, at an unknown rate of speed when, for unknown reasons, the driver allowed the Dodge to veer to its right, traversing the right shoulder and travel

down a descending dirt embankment, authorities said.

“Subsequently, the Dodge began an overturning sequence while in the open desert terrain, in a northeasterly direction and came to rest east of Interstate 15. During the overturning sequence, the driver became ejected from the Dodge due to not utilizing

the lap and shoulder restraint,” officials said.

Emergency medical personnel responded to the scene and pronounced the driver of the Dodge deceased due to injuries sustained during the crash.

At this time, it is unknown if alcohol and/or drugs are considered to be a contributing factor in

this crash.

This crash is currently under investigation by the California Highway Patrol, Barstow

Area.

If you have additional information regarding this crash, please contact the California

Highway Patrol Barstow Area office at (760) 255-5900.

