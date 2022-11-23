15 freeway
A 54-year-old male resident of Barstow was killed in a traffic collision Monday evening
BARSTOW, Calif. (VVNG.com) – A 54-year-old male resident of Barstow was killed in a traffic collision Monday evening.
On November 21, 2022, at approximately 7 p.m., officers from the California Highway Patrol Barstow Area and emergency personnel were dispatched to a traffic crash on Interstate 15 northbound, south of Harvard Road, in an unincorporated area of San Bernardino County, CHP officials confirmed.
Authorities said that upon arrival they determined the male driver was operating a 2004 Dodge pickup on I-15 northbound, at an unknown rate of speed when, for unknown reasons, the driver allowed the Dodge to veer to its right, traversing the right shoulder and travel
down a descending dirt embankment, authorities said.
“Subsequently, the Dodge began an overturning sequence while in the open desert terrain, in a northeasterly direction and came to rest east of Interstate 15. During the overturning sequence, the driver became ejected from the Dodge due to not utilizing
the lap and shoulder restraint,” officials said.
Emergency medical personnel responded to the scene and pronounced the driver of the Dodge deceased due to injuries sustained during the crash.
At this time, it is unknown if alcohol and/or drugs are considered to be a contributing factor in
this crash.
This crash is currently under investigation by the California Highway Patrol, Barstow
Area.
If you have additional information regarding this crash, please contact the California
Highway Patrol Barstow Area office at (760) 255-5900.
To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.
More Stories
Trending
-
All News5 days ago
25-year-old arrested after random attack on an elderly man in Victorville
-
All News5 days ago
Driver killed on Mariposa Road in Victorville identified as a 25-year-old man
-
All News3 days ago
Several arrested after armed robbery of Subway and Shell leads to discovery of ghost guns in Victorville
-
15 freeway4 days ago
1 dead, others injured after a wrong-way crash on the 15 freeway in the Cajon Pass
-
All News6 days ago
Francis Jared Pusok arrested after a high-speed pursuit in Apple Valley
-
15 freeway4 days ago
Helicopter shuts down 15 freeway after multi-vehicle crash in Victorville
-
All News3 days ago
Hit-and-run driver leaves 9-year-old critically injured on 7th Street in Victorville
-
All News3 days ago
Victorville man and his wife indicted for trafficking methamphetamine